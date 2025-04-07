Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Struck by ball during BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 4:58pm

Arrighetti was struck in the right hand by a batted ball during the Mariners' batting practice ahead of Monday's contest, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti appears to be on the wrong end of a tough break, taking a ball off his pitching hand while playing catch in the outfield. Manager Joe Espada said that the 25-year-old is undergoing tests to determine if he suffered an injury of significance or not. Arrighetti is currently projected to pitch Friday against the Angels and it's unclear if his start is in doubt at this point.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
