Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Will need at least one more rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Arrighetti (foot) threw 3.2 innings for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out three.

The right-hander built up to 50 pitches (35 strikes) and blanked Worcester for three frames before serving up a two-run homer to Mikey Romero in the fourth. Arrighetti doesn't seem quite ready to make his Blue Jays debut, however. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Arrighetti's fastball averaged just 90.5 mph, well down from the 92.4 mph he averaged this season in the majors with Houston, and he'll likely need to build up his workload a little further before being entrusted with even a bulk relief role. If he hits the organization's goals on those fronts in his next rehab start, however, he could be activated from the IL before the end of the month.

Spencer Arrighetti
Toronto Blue Jays
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