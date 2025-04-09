Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Will not need surgery on thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Arrighetti will not require surgery to repair his fractured right thumb, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti will be in a cast for two to two-and-a-half weeks before having imaging to see how the thumb has healed. The Astros expect to have a better idea at that point what Arrighetti's timetable will look like. The hurler was injured when he was struck by a line drive while playing catch in the outfield before Monday's game in Seattle.

