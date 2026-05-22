Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti News: Blanks Cubs for sixth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Arrighetti (6-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing two hits and four walks over five scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over the Cubs. He struck out five.

The right-hander threw only 53 of 89 pitches for strikes and also hit two batters with pitches, but Chicago couldn't generate any offense against Arrighetti despite having runners in scoring position in four of his five frames. The 26-year-old has bailed out an injury-ravaged Astros rotation since making his season debut in mid-April, and he has yet to give up more than two earned runs in a start. Arrighetti will take a 1.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:25 K:BB through 41 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Rangers.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
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