Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti News: First rough start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Arrighetti allowed four runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Pirates.

Arrighetti ran into trouble in the fourth inning, serving up a grand slam to Henry Davis. This was the first bad outing of the season for Arrighetti -- he had gone at least five innings without allowing more than three runs in any of his first eight games. He's now at a 1.94 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 46:27 K:BB through 51 innings this season. A 4.8 BB/9 suggests he's been very lucky so far, though it's a mark in line with his career norms. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Angels.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
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