Spencer Arrighetti News: Five decent innings in second win

Arrighetti (2-0) notched the win Monday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Control remained a problem for Arrighetti, who walked four batters in his second consecutive start, but he got plenty of run support and pitched just well enough to keep Cleveland in check. The Astros are hurting for starting pitchers in the early going, as Hunter Brown (shoulder), Tatsuya Imai (arm) and Cristian Javier (shoulder) are all sidelined already, so Arrighetti should stick around in the rotation for a while longer. The right-hander is set to bring a 2.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over his first 11 innings into a tough matchup against the Yankees this weekend.