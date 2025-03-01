Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Arrighetti

Spencer Arrighetti News: Mixed results in spring starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Arrighetti recorded two shutout innings while striking out three and not allowing a baserunner in Saturday's Grapefruit League game.

Arrighetti was shaky in his opening spring outing, handing out three free passes in two innings of work. Saturday's appearance showed improvement, as he threw 17 of his 29 pitches for strikes. Arrighetti will have high expectations in 2025 after maintaining a 3.18 ERA across his final 65 innings to close last campaign.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

