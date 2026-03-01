Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti News: Mixed results to start spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Arrighetti allowed four runs on three hits and a walk across two innings in Friday's Grapefruit League matchup with Washington. He struck out four.

Arrighetti's spring debut started well, as he struck out a pair of Nationals in a scoreless second inning. However, it was a different story in the third, as Arrighetti would give up four runs with two outs, punctuated by a Luis Garcia three-run homer. The 26-year-old Arrighetti had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, largely due to injuries. After making Houston's Opening Day rotation, Arrighetti posted a 5.35 ERA with 31 strikeouts across seven starts (35.1 innings), though he missed four months with a fractured thumb before missing the final month of the year with an elbow ailment. While it seemed like Arrighetti would be a lock for a rotation spot earlier this offseason, the acquisitions of Tatsuya Imai, Mike Burrows and Ryan Weiss have complicated matters. Arrighetti figures to compete with Weiss, AJ Blubaugh and Lance McCullers for one of the Astros' final two starting spots.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
