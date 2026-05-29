Spencer Arrighetti News: Notches seventh win

Arrighetti (7-1) earned the win Thursday against the Rangers after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while fanning three.

Arrighetti continues to thrive and has emerged as a key member of the Astros' rotation at a time when the team desperately needed a boost on the mound. This was his fourth quality start of the season, and Arrighetti has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his eight outings. He'll take his 1.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 across 47 innings into his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Pirates.