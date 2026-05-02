Spencer Arrighetti News: Picks up fourth win
Arrighetti (4-0) earned the win against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and five walks while striking out four across five innings.
It was by no means a seamless outing for Arrighetti, who loaded the bases in both the third and fifth frames. However, he yielded just one run on a sacrifice fly from Willson Contreras in the fifth, and Arrighetti got enough run support to come away with his fourth victory of the season, which is tied for second-most in the American League. He'll bring a 1.96 ERA and 1.30 WHIP (across 23 innings) into his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Reds.
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