Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti News: Recalled for season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Astros recalled Arrighetti from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Arrighetti is set to start Wednesday's game at home against the Rockies in what will be his first start with the big club this season. The right-hander had been in a groove with Sugar Land, authoring a 1.26 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB over 14.1 innings in his first three starts. The Astros' rotation has been decimated by injuries, providing Arrighetti with an opportunity to stick around indefinitely.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Arrighetti See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Arrighetti See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
40 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
43 days ago