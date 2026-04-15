Spencer Arrighetti News: Recalled for season debut
The Astros recalled Arrighetti from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Arrighetti is set to start Wednesday's game at home against the Rockies in what will be his first start with the big club this season. The right-hander had been in a groove with Sugar Land, authoring a 1.26 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB over 14.1 innings in his first three starts. The Astros' rotation has been decimated by injuries, providing Arrighetti with an opportunity to stick around indefinitely.
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