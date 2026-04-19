Spencer Arrighetti News: Set to start Monday
Arrighetti will draw the start on the mound for Monday's series opener against the Guardians, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Arrighetti will look to pick up where he left off Wednesday against the Rockies, punching out 10 batters over six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander will get an extended stay with the major-league roster with Hunter Brown (shoulder), Tatsuya Imai (arm), Cristian Javier (shoulder) and Cody Bolton (back) all currently on the 15-day injured list.
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