Spencer Arrighetti News: Stellar numbers at Triple-A
Arrighetti boasts a 1.26 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB over 14.1 innings in his first three starts with Triple-A Sugar Land.
Arrighetti covered six innings his last time out Thursday, fanning seven batters in the process. The right-hander failed to land a spot in the Astros' rotation out of spring training, but with Hunter Brown (shoulder) and Cristian Javier (shoulder) going down since then, Arrighetti could get his chance as soon as next week at home against the Rockies. Arrighetti's control problems can make him volatile, but the strikeout upside of the 26-year-old makes him a worthy stash in deeper fantasy leagues.
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