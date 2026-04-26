Spencer Arrighetti News: Strikes out eight in gem
Arrighetti (3-0) notched the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out eight.
The right-hander did serve up a pair of extra-base hits, including a sixth-inning home run to Aaron Judge, but he was excellent otherwise Sunday in what was his longest appearance of the campaign thus far. Arrighetti has now begun his season with three straight starts of at least five innings, giving up two runs or fewer in each outing. He's set to bring a strong 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB over 18 frames into his next start versus the Red Sox.
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