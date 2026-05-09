Spencer Arrighetti News: Takes first loss Saturday

Arrighetti (4-1) took the loss against the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

All of the damage against Arrighetti came in a three-run fifth inning, and he departed one out shy of a quality start at 93 pitches. The 26-year-old has yielded just one earned run in four of his five outings this season, though he's also issued at least three walks four times. He owns a 1.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB across 28.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Mariners next week.