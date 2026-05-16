Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti News: Tosses 7.1 scoreless innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 6:56pm

Arrighetti (5-1) earned the win Friday against the Rangers after tossing 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out five.

Arrighetti's excellent start to the season reached a new high Friday, as he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before having it broken up by a Justin Foscue single. Arrighetti has allowed one run or zero in all but one of his six outings since making his season debut April 15, and while he should experience some kind of regression sooner or later, it's impossible to overlook what he's been doing on the mound. Across six starts, Arrighetti owns a 1.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 36 innings with a 35:21 K:BB. The walks are concerning, as he's issued at least four free passes in four of his six starts.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Arrighetti See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Arrighetti See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago