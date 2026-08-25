Spencer Bivens News: Promoted to San Francisco

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco ChronicleThe Giants recalled Bivens from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bivens will start his second stint in the majors this season after being called up Tuesday. With Sacramento, the 32-year-old owns a 5-3 record, 5.16 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 63:25 K:BB over 68 innings this season. The Giants added Bivens to the active roster with Carson Whisenhunt (elbow) sidelined for at least 15 days.