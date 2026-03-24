Spencer Bivens News: Relegated to Sacramento

The Giants optioned Bivens to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bivens logged a 4.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 81 innings last year while spending the entire year with San Francisco, but he'll be sent back to Triple-A to kick off the 2026 campaign. The 31-year-old boasts a 3.68 ERA in his MLB career and allowed just four earned runs in 10.1 Cactus League innings, so he'll likely be one of the first relievers called up whenever the Giants need a fresh bullpen arm.