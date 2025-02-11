Spencer Horwitz Injury: Battling wrist injury

Horwitz will miss time during spring training due to a right wrist injury, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Horwitz was traded from Toronto to Cleveland and later Pittsburgh back in December and was expected to begin 2025 as the Pirates' primary first baseman. However, he suffered a wrist injury in the offseason that required surgery and has yet to shed his cast. There's no telling if the infielder's absence will extend into the regular season, but if he ends up beginning the year on the injured list, Jared Triolo would likely be the next man up to start at first.