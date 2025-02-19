Spencer Horwitz Injury: Resumes one-handed hitting

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Horwitz had sutures removed from his surgically repaired right wrist earlier this week and remains on track to return to game action in 6-to-8 weeks, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After getting the sutures removed, Horwitz has been cleared to resume swinging the bat with his left hand in addition to fielding ground balls. Before getting surgery, Horwitz looked on track to open the season as the Pirates' everyday first baseman, but his likely absence to begin the campaign could pave the way for Jared Triolo or Billy Cook to make starts at the position until Horwitz is ready to go.