Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz Injury: Scratched with neck discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Horwitz was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to neck discomfort.

Horwitz will take a seat to give his neck a chance to recover and can be considered day-to-day for now. Ryan O'Hearn will move to first base to cover for Horwitz, opening up right field for Jake Mangum.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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