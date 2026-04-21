Spencer Horwitz Injury: Scratched with neck discomfort
Horwitz was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to neck discomfort.
Horwitz will take a seat to give his neck a chance to recover and can be considered day-to-day for now. Ryan O'Hearn will move to first base to cover for Horwitz, opening up right field for Jake Mangum.
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