Spencer Horwitz Injury: Will hit off tee soon

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Horwitz (wrist) is expected to progress to hitting off a tee by this weekend or early next week, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Horwitz is currently taking dry swings as he works his way back from right wrist surgery and will take another step forward in his progression soon. He will not be ready for Opening Day, but a return sometime in April is possible. Once healthy, Horwitz is projected to serve as the Pirates' primary first baseman.