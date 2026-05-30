Spencer Horwitz News: Goes deep in win
Horwitz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Twins.
Horwitz made an early impact, leading off the game with a homer before adding a single and scoring again in the second. It continued a magnificent May for the 28-year-old, who enters the final day of the month hitting .333 with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI through 25 games. On the season, he's slashing .292/.394/.470 with seven long balls, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored and one steal across 203 plate appearances.
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