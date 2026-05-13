Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Horwitz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

As is usually the case, the left-handed-hitting Horwitz will be left out of the starting nine while the Pirates face a lefty starter (Jose Quintana). Jared Triolo will step in at first base in place of Horwitz, who has gone 3-for-13 (.231 average) with four walks against lefties this season.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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