Spencer Horwitz News: Idle for series finale
Horwitz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
For the second time in the series, Horwitz will hit the bench while the Red Sox send another lefty to the bump in Patrick Sandoval. Rafael Flores will check in for Horwitz at first base and bat fifth.
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