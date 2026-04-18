Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Multi-hit showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Horwitz went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk Friday against the Rays.

Horwitz opened up the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning and proceeded to get on base three additional times. He has started every game against right-handed pitchers this season, and he's gone 9-for-26 with one home run, two RBI and five runs scored across his last 10 games.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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