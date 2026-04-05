Spencer Horwitz News: On base three times

Horwitz went 1-for-2 with a single, two walks and a run scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Horwitz started his fourth straight game at first base, and he's reached base in each of those contests. He's been particularly patient, with his two free passes Sunday bringing his walk rate to 14.3 percent. Despite the value he has brought to Pittsburgh's lineup, he has only two runs and two RBI with only a .174 batting average across 28 plate appearances.