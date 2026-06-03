Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Racks up three hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Horwitz went 3-for-5 in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Astros.

Horwitz's bat remains hot -- he hasn't been held hitless in consecutive games since April 30-May 1. He has gone 13-for-36 (.361) with three extra-base hits over his last nine contests, a span that includes five multi-hit performances. The infielder is now batting .291 with an .852 OPS, seven home runs, 26 RBI, 24 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple and one stolen base. While Horwitz doesn't offer much speed, he gets on base enough to be a quality leadoff hitter in the absence of shortstop Konnor Griffin (elbow).

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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