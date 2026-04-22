Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Returning to action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Horwitz (neck) is in Pittsburgh's starting lineup against Texas on Wednesday.

Horwitz was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to neck discomfort, but he has been cleared to return for Wednesday's bout. The 28-year-old first baseman is slashing .255/.382/.400 with two home runs and five RBI over 68 plate appearances this season.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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