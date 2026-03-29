Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Settling in as primary first baseman

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Horwitz will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Heading into spring training, Horwitz's role was somewhat muddled following the offseason additions of Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe, but Horwitz looks to have settled into a regular role at first base. The left-handed-hitting Horwitz has occupied the position in each of the Pirates' first two games against right-handed starters, though O'Hearn spelled him at first base Saturday, when the Mets sent lefty David Peterson to the hill.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Horwitz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Horwitz See More
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
21 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
25 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
33 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
74 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
165 days ago