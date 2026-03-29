Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Settling in at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 7:26am

Horwitz will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Heading into spring training, the 28-year-old's role was somewhat muddled following the offseason additions of Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe, but Horwitz looks to have settled into a strong-side platoon role at first base. He's occupied the position for the Pirates' first two games against right-handed pitchers, with O'Hearn spelling him Saturday when the Mets sent lefty David Peterson to the hill.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Horwitz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Horwitz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
22 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
26 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
34 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
75 days ago