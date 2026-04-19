Spencer Horwitz News: Slugs pinch-hit homer

Horwitz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rays.

Horwitz began the game on the bench with a lefty on the mound, though he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He slugged his second homer of the season in his first plate appearance, both of which have come in his last seven appearances. He's gone 6-for-18 with three RBI and four runs scored in that span.