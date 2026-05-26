Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Stays hot with another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Horwitz went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Cubs.

Horwitz drove home the Pirates' eighth run of the game with a sac fly in the fifth and later took Daniel Palencia deep for a solo shot in the seventh to make it a 10-1 contest. It was Horwitz's sixth homer of the season and third in his last seven games. The first baseman has hit safely in 17 of 21 games this month and has raised his average 39 points during that span. Horwitz is slashing .289/.391/.467 with the six round-trippers, 25 RBI, 20 runs scored, one stolen base and a 26:24 BB:K across 184 plate appearances this season. While he doesn't hit for much power, Horwitz doesn't strike out and has a high walk rate.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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