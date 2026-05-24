Spencer Horwitz News: Swats fifth homer
Horwitz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Horwitz went yard on the first pitch of the game, tallying his fifth homer of the season. He served as Pittsburgh's leadoff hitter for the second time this season, displacing Oneil Cruz. Horwitz has been solid in May, tallying two home runs, 13 RBI and seven runs scored while hitting .306 across 19 games.
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