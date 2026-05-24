Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Swats fifth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Horwitz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Horwitz went yard on the first pitch of the game, tallying his fifth homer of the season. He served as Pittsburgh's leadoff hitter for the second time this season, displacing Oneil Cruz. Horwitz has been solid in May, tallying two home runs, 13 RBI and seven runs scored while hitting .306 across 19 games.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Horwitz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Horwitz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago