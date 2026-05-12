Spencer Horwitz News: Two more hits Tuesday
Horwitz went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.
With a second straight two-hit game, Horwitz now has his average up to a season-high .272, and he's currently riding a six-game hitting streak. In nine games this month, Horwitz is 10-for-30 (.333) with four doubles, one triple, nine RBI, two runs scored and an 8:3 BB:K. On the year, Horwitz has an impressive .393 on-base percentage and has walked more times (23) than he's struck out (18) across 140 trips to the plate.
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