Spencer Horwitz headshot

Spencer Horwitz News: Uncertain role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 9:14pm

Horwitz enters the 2026 season with an uncertain defensive home, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Horwitz was the Pirates' primary first baseman when healthy in 2025, and he delivered a solid 119 wRC+ across 411 plate appearances. However, the team brought in Ryan O'Hearn this winter, and he will almost certainly get some playing time at first base. The team's other additions of Brandon Lowe and Marcell Ozuna lower the potential playing time available at second base and designated hitter, respectively, leaving Horwitz without an obvious path to a regular defensive home. O'Hearn is slated to also play in right field, so Horwitz should still get a fair bit of run at first base while also occasionally filling in at second base and DH as needed.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
