Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Batting sixth in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Jones is batting sixth as the designated hitter in his major-league debut Friday against the Brewers.

The 24-year-old was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier Friday and is expected to see opportunities against right-handed pitching with Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) on the shelf. Jones has continued to showcase his power and speed at Triple-A early this year with 11 homers and seven steals in 33 games, but his 32.4 percent strikeout rate remains a red flag in his profile.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
64 days ago
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
67 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
100 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
176 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
204 days ago