Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Big-league promotion now official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Yankees recalled Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Jones has put together a .258/.366/.592 batting line with 11 home runs, seven stolen bases, and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The left-handed batter should get a chance against right-handed pitching while Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) are sidelined.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
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