Spencer Jones News: Bound for Triple-A
The Yankees optioned Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Jones has had a big spring, going 6-for-18 with three home runs, three stolen bases and a 4:6 BB:K. There's no room for him in the Yankees outfield, however, and the 24-year-old also needs to continue working on making more contact after striking out at a 36.6 percent rate with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2025.
