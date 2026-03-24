Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Concluding spring on high note

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Jones went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in an exhibition loss to the Cubs on Monday.

Jones didn't start, but he still made a big splash after entering as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning. The young slugger belted a solo homer in his first plate appearance and added a two-run shot in his second. Jones leads the Yankees with six long balls and 11 RBI during the exhibition slate, and he's posted a sensational 1.621 OPS over 12 games. He'll begin the campaign at Triple-A, but there's a good chance he'll make his regular-season big-league debut at some point in 2026.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
19 days ago
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
22 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
55 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
131 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
159 days ago