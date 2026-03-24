Spencer Jones News: Concluding spring on high note
Jones went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in an exhibition loss to the Cubs on Monday.
Jones didn't start, but he still made a big splash after entering as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning. The young slugger belted a solo homer in his first plate appearance and added a two-run shot in his second. Jones leads the Yankees with six long balls and 11 RBI during the exhibition slate, and he's posted a sensational 1.621 OPS over 12 games. He'll begin the campaign at Triple-A, but there's a good chance he'll make his regular-season big-league debut at some point in 2026.
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