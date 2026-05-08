Spencer Jones News: Draws walk in MLB debut

Jones went 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts in Friday's 6-0 loss to the Brewers.

Jones batted sixth in his major-league debut and was fanned by Jacob Misiorowski in each of his first two plate appearance before drawing a walk in the top of the fifth inning. Strikeouts have been a problem for Jones in the minors, as he struck out over 35 percent of the time last season before dropping that number to 32 percent across 142 plate appearances at Triple-A prior to his promotion. Jones will look to provide a power presence in the middle of the lineup while Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) are on the shelf.