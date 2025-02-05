Spencer Jones News: Garners spring invite
The Yankees have extended Jones an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.
He'll be joined by fellow top prospects George Lombard, Roderick Arias, Rafael Flores and Chase Hampton in camp. Jones, 23, slashed .259/.336/.452 with 17 homers, 25 steals and a 36.8 percent strikeout rate at Double-A Somerset in 2024. He has loads of potential but will have to make more contact if he wants to reach it.
