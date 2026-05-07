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Spencer Jones News: Getting the call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 3:03pm

The Yankees are calling up Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Jones's promotion comes to fill the void of Jasson Dominguez, who is heading to the injured list with a sprained AC joint. Jones, one of the Yankees' top prospects, has slashed .258/.366/.592 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and seven stolen bases across 142 plate appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the season. The 24-year-old outfielder should figure to see some at-bats with both Dominguez and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) out with injuries.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
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