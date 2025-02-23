Spencer Jones News: Homers in spring debut
Jones went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's Grapefruit League loss to Toronto.
Jones impressed during spring training last season, and he got off to a fast start to this year's exhibition slate with a two-run blast to left field in the sixth inning Saturday. The 23-year-old is among the Yankees' top prospects, with contact being his primary area of improvement after he posted a 36.8 percent strikeout rate at the Double-A level last season. Nonetheless, Jones has an intriguing blend of power and speed and could get his first taste of the big leagues sometime in 2025.
