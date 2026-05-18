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Spencer Jones News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jones will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed batters Trent Grisham, Austin Wells and Ryan McMahon while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for the Blue Jays in the series opener. With Jones taking a seat, Ben Rice will occupy the designated-hitter spot, and the Yankees will run out an outfield of Max Schuemann, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge from left to right. Jones is slashing .167/.286/.167 with no extra-base hits and a 3:9 BB:K through his first seven games in the big leagues following his May 8 promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
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