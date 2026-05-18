Spencer Jones News: Idle against southpaw

Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jones will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed batters Trent Grisham, Austin Wells and Ryan McMahon while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for the Blue Jays in the series opener. With Jones taking a seat, Ben Rice will occupy the designated-hitter spot, and the Yankees will run out an outfield of Max Schuemann, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge from left to right. Jones is slashing .167/.286/.167 with no extra-base hits and a 3:9 BB:K through his first seven games in the big leagues following his May 8 promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.