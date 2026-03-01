Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: In midst of another big spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 9:32am

Through five Grapefruit League games, Jones is slashing .300/.417/1.200 with three home runs, six RBI, five runs and one stolen base.

Jones leads the Yankees in long balls this spring and ranks second in RBI. The young slugger had a similarly impressive exhibition slate last year, when he belted three home runs over 32 at-bats, though he also struck out 16 times. Jones has been a little better in that regard this spring with a 2:4 BB:K over 12 plate appearances, but it's likely strikeouts will always be part of his game. With that said, Jones was added to the 40-man roster in November after accumulating a .933 OPS with 35 homers, 80 RBI and 29 thefts across 506 plate appearances between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2025, and there's a good chance he'll make his MLB debut at some point this season, though it's likely he'll begin the campaign in Triple-A.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
