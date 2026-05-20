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Spencer Jones News: Not starting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Jones is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jones is just 3-for-20 with 11 strikeouts early on in his first stint in the big leagues, and he's now started only two of the last five contests. Ben Rice is getting a start at designated hitter, and Paul Goldschmidt will cover first base for the Bronx Bombers.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
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