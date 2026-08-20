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Spencer Jones News: Posts second career three-hit performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Jones went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-1 victory versus Baltimore.

Jones and Luis Garcia both logged three hits in the contest, accounting for more than half of New York's total. It was the second three-hit effort of Jones' career, with his first such performance coming June 5 against Boston. The 25-year-old also snapped a 15-game homerless stretch when he belted a solo shot in the sixth inning. Jones has been a key part of the Yankees' outfield with Cody Bellinger (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (ribs) sidelined by injuries, though Jones is having a pretty quiet rookie campaign, slashing .227/.305/.407 with six homers, 16 runs, 19 RBI and six stolen bases through 167 plate appearances.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
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