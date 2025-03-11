Spencer Jones News: Reassigned to minors camp

The Yankees reassigned Jones to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Jones has clubbed a pair of home runs while putting up a .996 OPS this spring but has also struck out 11 times in 25 plate appearances, showcasing both the good and the bad parts of his game. The 23-year-old will look to make strides in the plate discipline department in 2025 and could move up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after spending the 2024 campaign at Double-A Somerset.