Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Jones was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday's 2-0 loss to Toronto.

Jones will head back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after going 4-for-24 with no extra-base hits, two RBI and a stolen base over 10 contests with the Yankees since making his major-league debut May 8. The outfielder's departure creates a spot on the major-league roster for Jose Caballero (finger), who is expected to return from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
7 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
9 days ago