Spencer Jones News: Returns to Triple-A
Jones was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday's 2-0 loss to Toronto.
Jones will head back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after going 4-for-24 with no extra-base hits, two RBI and a stolen base over 10 contests with the Yankees since making his major-league debut May 8. The outfielder's departure creates a spot on the major-league roster for Jose Caballero (finger), who is expected to return from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets7 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More