Spencer Jones News: Returns to Triple-A

Jones was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday's 2-0 loss to Toronto.

Jones will head back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after going 4-for-24 with no extra-base hits, two RBI and a stolen base over 10 contests with the Yankees since making his major-league debut May 8. The outfielder's departure creates a spot on the major-league roster for Jose Caballero (finger), who is expected to return from the 10-day injured list Friday.